Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by TCF National Bank

TCF National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 938 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 23.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth about $219,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 52,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 75,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,555,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MLM. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $311.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Stephens raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $284.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.04.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $325.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.61. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.08 and a 12-month high of $333.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.64, for a total transaction of $2,747,498.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,609,916.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

