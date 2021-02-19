Aperio Group LLC Decreases Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Aperio Group LLC cut its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 530,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,084 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.10% of Healthpeak Properties worth $16,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEAK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 129.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 55.1% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp cut Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.38.

NYSE PEAK opened at $30.23 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.64. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.87 and a 200-day moving average of $29.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.09%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

