Brooktree Capital Management Sells 114 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Brooktree Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,723 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 4.1% of Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,523,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 128,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $406,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,764,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,328.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,238.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,203.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,091.15, for a total transaction of $2,318,362.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,628,724.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,423 shares of company stock worth $14,165,088 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3,903.00 price objective (up from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

