Brooktree Capital Management Sells 114 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Brooktree Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,723 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 4.1% of Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,523,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 128,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $406,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,764,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,328.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,238.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,203.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,091.15, for a total transaction of $2,318,362.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,628,724.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,423 shares of company stock worth $14,165,088 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3,903.00 price objective (up from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
