Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 25th

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.079 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FTF opened at $9.46 on Friday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $9.80.

Get Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.