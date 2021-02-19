Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 25th

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.079 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FTF opened at $9.46 on Friday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $9.80.
About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
