Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st.

Farmland Partners has decreased its dividend by 60.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:FPI opened at $11.63 on Friday. Farmland Partners has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $12.04. The company has a market cap of $341.35 million, a PE ratio of -61.21 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day moving average is $8.03.

FPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Farmland Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Farmland Partners from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

