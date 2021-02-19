Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.324 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Clearway Energy has decreased its dividend payment by 4.3% over the last three years.

Shares of Clearway Energy stock opened at $31.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.39. Clearway Energy has a fifty-two week low of $16.12 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Clearway Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of October 12, 2020, it had contracted generation portfolio of 7,000 megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

