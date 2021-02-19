AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) Issues Earnings Results

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports.
AMMO stock opened at $7.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. AMMO has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.08.
About AMMO
