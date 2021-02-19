Reckon Limited (RKN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 23rd

Reckon Limited (ASX:RKN) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is A$0.58.
About Reckon
Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Reckon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.