Reckon Limited (RKN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 23rd

Reckon Limited (ASX:RKN) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is A$0.58.

About Reckon

Reckon Limited provides software solutions in Australia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Business Group; Practice Management Group, Accountants; and Practice Management Group, Legal segments. The Business Group segment develops, distributes, and supports business accounting and personal financial software, as well as related products and services under the Reckon Accounts and Reckon One names; and Reckon Cloud point of sale solution.

