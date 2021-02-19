Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 47.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Universal Display by 865.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display in the third quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Universal Display news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total value of $11,740,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OLED. Cowen upped their price objective on Universal Display from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.13.

Shares of OLED opened at $237.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.35, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.48. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $105.11 and a twelve month high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.50. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%. On average, analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

