Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,863 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Masco were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Masco by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,819,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,092,676,000 after purchasing an additional 432,505 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Masco by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,110,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,053,543,000 after buying an additional 65,371 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,272,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $676,591,000 after acquiring an additional 364,660 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Masco by 29.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,849,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,229,000 after acquiring an additional 877,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Masco by 8.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,644,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,926,000 after acquiring an additional 291,028 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

MAS opened at $53.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $60.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.98.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.89%.

Masco announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $428,039.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,319.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,588,550.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,138,605.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.