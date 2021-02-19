Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 5,624 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,624 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,290,000. AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 446.8% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,280,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,661 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 167.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,902,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,528 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 414.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,306,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,362,000 after buying an additional 1,858,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,325,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,413,000 after buying an additional 1,489,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $36.65 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $40.69. The stock has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.69 and its 200-day moving average is $30.25.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $164,989.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

