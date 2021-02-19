Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 52.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.4% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HSIC opened at $64.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.50 and its 200 day moving average is $65.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.49. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $74.89.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

