Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 2,263 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALXN. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $187,057.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total value of $3,795,208.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,930,757.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $157.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.16. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.67 and a 1 year high of $162.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALXN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.28.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

