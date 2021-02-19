Jennison Associates LLC Has $38.38 Million Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 905,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,690 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $38,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,847,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,205,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,107 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 620,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,288,000 after purchasing an additional 337,127 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2,769.7% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 262,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after purchasing an additional 253,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,127,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,824,000 after purchasing an additional 249,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GLPI shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.42.

Shares of GLPI opened at $43.37 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.85 and its 200-day moving average is $39.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. Equities research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 7,839 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $318,106.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,692 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $1,386,762.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,762 shares in the company, valued at $5,793,763.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,692 shares of company stock worth $2,429,413 over the last three months. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

