Jennison Associates LLC Sells 736,632 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,216,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736,632 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $34,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Avantor by 3.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Avantor by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Avantor by 1.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 50,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Avantor by 4.6% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 13,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVTR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Avantor from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Shares of AVTR opened at $28.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $31.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 239.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, Director Christi Shaw sold 14,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $381,150.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,990.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 412,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $11,162,051.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,147,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,155,274.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 657,846 shares of company stock valued at $18,033,166 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

