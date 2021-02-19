Jennison Associates LLC Raises Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 280.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 580,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428,136 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $31,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 2,051 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $103,801.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,391 shares in the company, valued at $525,888.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 14,195 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $718,408.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,215.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,560 shares of company stock valued at $3,427,583. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.65.

ACAD opened at $50.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.31 and a beta of 1.44. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $58.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.85 and a 200 day moving average of $47.27.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD).

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.