Jennison Associates LLC Raises Position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 357,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 87,258 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in eHealth were worth $25,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in eHealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in eHealth by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in eHealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 121.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period.

eHealth stock opened at $54.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. eHealth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.84 and a 1-year high of $152.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.19.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.78). eHealth had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 12.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist reduced their price target on eHealth from $200.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on eHealth from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James downgraded eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.64.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

