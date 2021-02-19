Jennison Associates LLC Takes Position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 715,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,348,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.60% of Colfax as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Colfax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Colfax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Colfax by 214.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colfax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Colfax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colfax alerts:

In other Colfax news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $88,175.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,125.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $167,709.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,987.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,011 in the last three months. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colfax stock opened at $40.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -808.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.64. Colfax Co. has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $42.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.38 and a 200 day moving average of $35.03.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CFX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Colfax from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Colfax from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colfax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.10.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.