4,980 Shares in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Purchased by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $202.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $205.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.92.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.