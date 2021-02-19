FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Carvana Co. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) – William Blair lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Carvana in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 17th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will earn ($2.33) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.35). William Blair also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.27.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $295.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $50.74 billion, a PE ratio of -108.20 and a beta of 2.52. Carvana has a 12 month low of $22.16 and a 12 month high of $310.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $586,457,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,202,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,656 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,257 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 239.6% in the fourth quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 577,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,278,000 after acquiring an additional 407,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 428.7% in the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 485,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,412,000 after acquiring an additional 394,065 shares during the last quarter. 48.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.86, for a total transaction of $3,078,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,318,235.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.86, for a total transaction of $7,195,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,945,517 shares of company stock worth $733,594,292 over the last 90 days. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

