Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Shares Gap Up to $3.48

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.48, but opened at $3.92. Mereo BioPharma Group shares last traded at $3.69, with a volume of 58,673 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th.
The firm has a market cap of $105.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.79.
About Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO)
Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.
