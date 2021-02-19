Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Shares Gap Up to $3.48

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.48, but opened at $3.92. Mereo BioPharma Group shares last traded at $3.69, with a volume of 58,673 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th.

Get Mereo BioPharma Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $105.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

About Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO)

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.