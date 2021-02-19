Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $576,000 in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July (NYSEARCA:PJUL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July (NYSEARCA:PJUL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 9.28% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PJUL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July during the third quarter worth about $768,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $643,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July during the third quarter worth $479,000. Finally, Stearns Financial Services Group acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July during the third quarter worth $429,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.24.

