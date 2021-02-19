Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $212,000 in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Iron Mountain by 9.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 32,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 57,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $32.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.03. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $41.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 46,014 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $1,806,969.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,145,801.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

