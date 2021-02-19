1,968 Shares in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,192,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,804,000.

NASDAQ:PTH opened at $177.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.76. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $69.41 and a 52 week high of $193.97.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

