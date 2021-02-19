Ziegler Capital Management LLC Takes $1.23 Million Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 32,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NCR. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA raised its position in shares of NCR by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 43,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of NCR by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of NCR by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 18,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NCR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,079,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of NCR by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 67,711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NCR from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NCR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NCR from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NCR from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NCR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.89.

NYSE:NCR opened at $34.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.43 and its 200-day moving average is $27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.75. NCR Co. has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $39.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.84.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). NCR had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NCR Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. The company operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

Featured Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.