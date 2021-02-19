NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,198 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NWE. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 24.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

NWE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut NorthWestern to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.83.

NWE opened at $58.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.71. NorthWestern Co. has a twelve month low of $45.06 and a twelve month high of $80.52.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.14). NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 8.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.18%.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

