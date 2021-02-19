Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,298 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 234.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,157,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,402,000 after purchasing an additional 180,880 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,301,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Dynex Capital by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Dynex Capital by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 129,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 14,081 shares during the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DX. Jonestrading raised their price target on shares of Dynex Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Dynex Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of DX opened at $18.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.12 and its 200-day moving average is $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.81 million, a P/E ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.24. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.04 and a 12-month high of $20.34.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 155.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.64%.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Benedetti acquired 2,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $49,997.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 158,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,825,173.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Byron L. Boston acquired 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $99,995.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 339,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,060,860.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 9,523 shares of company stock valued at $169,986 over the last quarter. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

