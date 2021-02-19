Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Issued By William Blair

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) – William Blair lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Shift Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.30). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Shift Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.12) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SFT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Shift Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

NASDAQ SFT opened at $10.31 on Friday. Shift Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $14.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.69.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sean Foy bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Arison bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides an online platform that allows people to buy and sell their new and used cars. The company offers sedans, hatchbacks, wagons, SUVs, vans, coupes, convertibles, and trucks. It also offers financing options. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California with physical locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento, California; and Portland, Oregon.

