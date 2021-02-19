Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to Announce $1.03 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) will announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the lowest is $0.95. Ross Stores reported earnings of $1.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $1.24. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS.

ROST has been the subject of several recent research reports. OTR Global downgraded Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 18,622 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $710,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 292,498 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,921,000 after buying an additional 8,513 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,436,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

ROST opened at $120.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.05. The company has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of 143.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

