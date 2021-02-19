Ziegler Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Big Lots at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Big Lots by 94.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,631,000 after buying an additional 62,869 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in Big Lots by 297.1% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the fourth quarter worth $1,053,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Big Lots by 13.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lowered Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered Big Lots from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.42.

BIG opened at $62.19 on Friday. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $68.12. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.26 and its 200 day moving average is $49.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

