Magnus Financial Group LLC Sells 3,177 Shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

Magnus Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,177 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Barnes & Noble Education were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 19.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Towerview LLC boosted its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 1,461,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 11,712 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $32,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,142.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Seema Paul sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total transaction of $28,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,091.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $137,495 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.68.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.62. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $595.49 million for the quarter.

Barnes & Noble Education Profile

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED).

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.