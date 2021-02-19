Magnus Financial Group LLC Invests $204,000 in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 33.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAR opened at $66.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.33. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $72.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49.

In related news, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 19,323 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $924,219.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,503 shares in the company, valued at $8,442,138.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on DAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $48.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Darling Ingredients from $38.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.82.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

