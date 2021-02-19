Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SWX opened at $64.34 on Friday. Southwest Gas has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $81.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.35 and its 200-day moving average is $64.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.