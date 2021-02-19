Brokers Offer Predictions for AutoNation, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for AutoNation in a report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy expects that the company will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for AutoNation’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.28 EPS.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.42. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AutoNation from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their target price on AutoNation from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of AN stock opened at $77.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. AutoNation has a one year low of $20.59 and a one year high of $82.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after buying an additional 16,340 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 944.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 533.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 29,941 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,865. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 98,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $7,588,229.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,288 shares of company stock valued at $10,994,559 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

