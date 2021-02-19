Ziegler Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,045 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 4,402 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Foot Locker by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,290,443 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $306,864,000 after acquiring an additional 201,040 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter worth $82,093,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 37.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 916,962 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $30,288,000 after buying an additional 249,095 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter worth $17,505,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 455,782 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $18,432,000 after buying an additional 96,188 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $51.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.54. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $52.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.58. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FL. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. B. Riley raised shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.43.

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L purchased 509,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.65 per share, with a total value of $19,695,073.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,017 shares in the company, valued at $7,472,425.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,817,532 shares of company stock worth $69,490,833. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

