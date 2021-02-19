Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.07 Per Share (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Charles River Laboratories International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 18th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $2.07 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.05. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.23 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CRL. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.41.

NYSE CRL opened at $292.51 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International has a fifty-two week low of $95.58 and a fifty-two week high of $303.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $271.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRL. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at $359,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth $2,582,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 1,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,130,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,066,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.02, for a total transaction of $8,550,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,691,785.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

