BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,311,215 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,851,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,311,215 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.12% of Camden Property Trust worth $1,184,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPT. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 31.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.93.

In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $42,524.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,041.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $449,992.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,519,067.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $103.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 54.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $62.48 and a 52 week high of $120.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 65.87%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 165 properties containing 56,383 apartment homes across the United States.

