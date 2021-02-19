BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,409,101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,738,285 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Varian Medical Systems worth $1,296,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VAR. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth $172,648,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,600,000. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,193,000. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,971,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter worth $77,722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 157,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.35, for a total value of $27,462,740.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,557,810.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 4,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total value of $746,755.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,205,138.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,185 shares of company stock worth $31,767,690 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VAR opened at $176.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.73. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.62 and a 12-month high of $176.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on VAR shares. Barrington Research downgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Varian Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.55.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

