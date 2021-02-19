Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 573,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Datadog were worth $56,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on DDOG. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Datadog from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $106.40 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $119.43. The stock has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,545.48 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.62 and a 200-day moving average of $96.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $337,951.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,712.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 469,400 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $48,197,992.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,231,294 shares of company stock valued at $223,268,453. Insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.