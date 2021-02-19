Swiss National Bank Grows Position in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,019,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,910 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.45% of QIAGEN worth $53,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 196.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,747,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,807,000 after buying an additional 1,821,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. 43.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE QGEN opened at $55.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. QIAGEN has a twelve month low of $34.77 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 68.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.83 and its 200 day moving average is $51.09.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 11.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

QGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised QIAGEN from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. QIAGEN currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.13.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials (deoxyribonucleic acid, ribonucleic acid, and proteins), manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and buffers; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids and proteins from secondary sample materials, and molecular biology reagents; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

