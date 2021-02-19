Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.38% of STERIS worth $60,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 31,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,630,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of STERIS from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. STERIS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.40.

In related news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Also, Director David B. Lewis sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total transaction of $302,312.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,604.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE STE opened at $181.86 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $105.69 and a 12 month high of $203.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.90 and a 200-day moving average of $179.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 0.59.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $808.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.08 million. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

