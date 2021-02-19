Jeffrey E. Eberwein Purchases 1,039 Shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 1,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.21 per share, for a total transaction of $15,803.19.
Shares of Hudson Global stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.03 and a 200-day moving average of $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $40.35 million, a PE ratio of -40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.61. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $16.56.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.
About Hudson Global
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
