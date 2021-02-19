Jeffrey E. Eberwein Purchases 1,039 Shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 1,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.21 per share, for a total transaction of $15,803.19.

Shares of Hudson Global stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.03 and a 200-day moving average of $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $40.35 million, a PE ratio of -40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.61. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $16.56.

Get Hudson Global alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hudson Global stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.93% of Hudson Global worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 50.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

See Also: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.