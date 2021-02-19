Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 298.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,989 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 0.6% of First Pacific Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Apple were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $6,770,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 128,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,088,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Apple by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 53,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $9,257,000. Finally, Well Done LLC grew its stake in Apple by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 23,503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $129.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.19. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Apple from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.61.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.