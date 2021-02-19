TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Invests $9.26 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 69,764 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,000. Apple accounts for approximately 5.4% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Apple by 279.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,875,836,000 after purchasing an additional 495,180,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Apple by 283.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,431,530,000 after purchasing an additional 92,101,156 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 296.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,114,176,000 after purchasing an additional 58,823,499 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Apple by 290.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 301.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,679,765,000 after purchasing an additional 49,792,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.61.

AAPL opened at $129.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.19. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

