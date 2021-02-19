GW&K Investment Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 108.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $313,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $320.39 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.54 and a fifty-two week high of $339.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $311.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.44.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

