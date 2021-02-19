Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Short Interest Update

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,220,000 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the January 14th total of 6,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RIDE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lordstown Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

Shares of NASDAQ RIDE opened at $24.55 on Friday. Lordstown Motors has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $31.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.73.

In related news, VP Chuan D. Vo sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $311,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 191,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,967,752.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Chuan D. Vo sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 191,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,824,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 424,520 shares of company stock worth $10,369,116 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIDE. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

