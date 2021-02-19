ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Short Interest Update

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 467,800 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the January 14th total of 579,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in ManTech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ManTech International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ManTech International by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of ManTech International by 1,091.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of ManTech International by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on MANT. Alliance Global Partners lowered ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ManTech International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.57.

MANT stock opened at $82.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.86. ManTech International has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $101.35. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. Equities analysts predict that ManTech International will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

