Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,368 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSX. Raymond James upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of PSX opened at $80.05 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $90.29. The company has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of -12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.