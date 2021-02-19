MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 210,900 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the January 14th total of 263,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
In related news, Director John N. Daly sold 5,000 shares of MTBC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mahmud Ul Haq sold 35,021 shares of MTBC stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $336,902.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,650,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,740,686.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,105 shares of company stock valued at $846,582 over the last three months. Insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of MTBC by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 27,795 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MTBC in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of MTBC by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of MTBC by 191.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,827 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of MTBC by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 240,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the period. 21.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on MTBC in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.94.
About MTBC
MTBC, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services.
Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for MTBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.