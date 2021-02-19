Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Boosts Stake in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 716,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $7,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WOW. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in WideOpenWest by 1,311.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 185,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 172,372 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in WideOpenWest by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,427,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,572,000 after acquiring an additional 167,924 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in WideOpenWest in the 3rd quarter valued at $685,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in WideOpenWest by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 114,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in WideOpenWest by 572.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 76,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 65,358 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on WOW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price target on WideOpenWest from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

WOW stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.80 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.77. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $13.78.

WideOpenWest Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW).

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.